Cooperation between Russia, North Korea to benefit countries — Kremlin

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea will build up relations on the basis of interests of the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the air with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"The truth is in the first instance that North Korea is our close neighbor. Despite any 'comments' and 'peremptory cries' from the outside, we will build relations in such way as they benefit us and benefit our neighbors. In any case, the full package of relations contemplates the dialog and interaction in sensitive areas, such as military interaction and the exchange of opinions on the most pressing issues in the security sphere. This will also be implemented," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

"All the other matters pertain to two countries, sovereign countries, and should not be the matter of concern for third countries because our cooperation is implemented to benefit the peoples of two our countries and not against anybody," Peskov added.