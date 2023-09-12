Kiev resorts to threats, boorishness in communication with Western allies — Nebenzya

UNITED NATIONS, September 12. /TASS/. Representatives of the Kiev regime resort to threats and boorishness even during their contacts with Western states because of the obvious failures at the frontline, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the Security Council meeting on western arms shipments to Ukraine.

"In the light of obvious failures at the frontline, which are now impossible to hide, the masterminds of the Kiev regime seem to begin losing their nerve," Nebenzya noted. "For example, in the recent interview for The Economist, the head of the Kiev junta Zelensky, complaining that the support for Ukraine among the western voters falls dramatically, resorted to direct threats: 'It is impossible to predict how millions of Ukrainian refugees in European countries will react to their county being abandoned.'"

Nebenzya pointed that "Foreign Minister pan Kuleba also resorted to insults," who said the following in response to the words of his guest, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, that Germany has not yet decided on shipment of Taurus long-range missiles: "You will ship us Taurus missiles anyway, it is only a matter of time. I do not understand waste it!"

"In general, we have long got used to Ukraine wiping its feet off Germany, since the day when Chancellor Scholz was called an ‘insulted liverwurst’," Nebenzya noted. "However, such boorishness in inter-state contacts is still a rather rare phenomenon."