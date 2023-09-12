Kim’s visit seen as basis for expanding ties with North Korea — Russian governor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Primorye Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on Tuesday that he took part in welcoming North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Khasan railway station and called his visit a good prerequisite for developing ties with North Korea.

"We met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. <…> We have long, friendly relations with these neighbors and good prospects for cooperation in the agricultural, construction, tourism and other sectors. This high level visit will lay the groundwork for a most active development of ties and direct communication with our North Korean colleagues," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Kozhemyako, Kim arrived in the Primorye Region on Monday. After a welcoming ceremony at the Khasan station, the North Korean leader held talks with Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un would take place in the coming days. The Korean Central News Agency also reported on the DPRK leader's upcoming visit to Russia. The DPRK's state radio Voice of Korea said that Kim Jong Un left Pyongyang on the afternoon of September 10 on a special train heading for Russia.