Zelensky tells top German diplomat about Ukraine’s need for air defense systems, missiles

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has informed visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock about the needs of the Ukrainian army, including for air defense systems and long-range missiles, the Ukrainian president’s website said on Monday.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock, who is on a visit to our country," it said. "The President spoke in detail about the urgent needs of Ukraine's defense forces on the battlefield. Particular attention was paid to further strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, in particular to protect the south of Ukraine and the ‘grain corridor.’ The President emphasized the importance of attracting additional assistance from partners to bolster the artillery of our defenders, in particular through 155 mm caliber systems and long-range missiles."

On his Telegram channel, Zelensky wrote that along with military cooperation, he and Baerbock discussed cooperation in the energy sector and Kiev’s aspirations for EU membership.

Prior to the meeting with Zelensky, the top German diplomat held talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitry Kuleba. She told a news conference after the talks that she could not promise supplies of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev. Kuleba said however that Germany would do this in any case and accused Berlin of wasting time.

Germany is still undecided about supplies of Taurus missiles to Kiev. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that he coordinates all steps concerning weapons supplies with other partners. He insists that Germany’s priority is to provide Ukraine with air defense systems and artillery munitions. Germany is hesitant about cruise missile supplies to Kiev out of fear that these missiles would be used to deliver strikes on targets that sit on Russian territory.