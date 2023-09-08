Russia’s strike potential increased significantly, Ukraine’s ex-presidential advisor says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The strike might of the Russian Armed Forces has increased significantly, with each airstrike inflicting irreparable damage to the Ukrainian side, says Oleg Soskin, ex-advisor to the former President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma.

"The Russian Federation’s strike might grows," he said in his video blog on YouTube. "These strikes become effectively total."

Earlier, Soskin called to conclude a truce with Russia, to cancel the martial law and to hold parliamentary and presidential elections. In his opinion, the vote will result in removal of President Vladimir Zelensky and his supporters from offices, which will give Ukraine a chance for salvation.