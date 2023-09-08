Turkey intensifies contacts on grain deal ahead of G20 summit

ANKARA, September 8. /TASS/. In the run-up to the G20 summit in India and the UN General Assembly in New York, Turkey intensified contacts with partners and stakeholders to discuss the grain deal and the situation in Ukraine, an informed source in Ankara’s political circles has told TASS.

"The Turkish leadership is keeping up the intensity of its negotiations and diplomatic efforts on the issue of restoring the grain deal. These contacts particularly intensified in the run-up to G20 and will intensify even more ahead of the UN GA," the source said.

"Discussions on the issue, and on paths to Ukrainian settlement in general, will continue at the Kiev-Ankara level," the source continued.

He did not rule out the possibility of Turkish-Ukrainian contacts at the level of leaders, against the backdrop of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s advice to Kiev to soften its approach to the grain deal.