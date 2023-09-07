Baku refutes Armenian premier’s claim about Azerbaijan massing troops on border

BAKU, September 7. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has dismissed as "political maneuvering" a remark by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who told a Cabinet meeting earlier on Thursday that Baku was amassing troops on the border between the two countries as well as in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The accusations Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made at a government meeting on September 7 that Azerbaijan has been escalating the military and political situation in the region and that it has allegedly concentrated its troops there are just a component of further political manipulations on the part of Armenia," Azerbaijan’s foreign policy agency said in a comment.

According to Baku, "the real security threat facing the region is the fact that Armenia continues to stage military and political provocations, as well as its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and [Yerevan’s] failure to pull its troops out from Azerbaijani soil despite the obligations it has undertaken."

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on Yerevan to refrain from making territorial claims against Baku, put an end to military and political false flag operations, and stop hampering efforts toward achieving success through peace talks.