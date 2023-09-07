Over 90 countries confirm participation in One Belt One Road summit — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, September 7. /TASS/. Representatives of more than 90 countries have confirmed the participation in the summit devoted to China’s One Belt One Road initiative that will be held in Beijing in October, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a briefing on Thursday.

"This summit will become a major platform that will pull together all sides for discussing the high-quality cooperation within the One Belt One Road initiative. Representatives of more than 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the event by now," she said.

Leaders of countries, ministers, as well as representatives of the business community, will take part in the summit, the ministry’s spokesperson noted.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said in July that Russian President Vladimir Putin was expected to visit China in October. Later Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the schedule for exchange of visits with the People’s Republic of China was developed at all levels, adding though that it was early to announce the date of Putin’s trip to the country.

One Belt One Road Initiative, a concept proposed by China’s leader Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to promote Beijing’s entry into the markets of Central Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa and other regions, as well as to intensify international trade and investment projects involving a large number of nations and with the use of the capital of interested countries. Over 150 countries and international organizations have already joined the initiative.