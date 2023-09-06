Russia continues helping Syria to restore order, fight terrorists — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia continues assisting Syria in restoring order in the country and fighting terrorists, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Russia continues following the Sochi Accords on Syria as they have not been implemented in full," Peskov stated.

"At the same time, the Russian Federation maintains its consistent line of assistance to the legitimate leadership of Syria in restoring order in the country and fighting terrorists," Peskov said, commenting on armed clashes between Jaish al-Ashair formations and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which erupted in the northeast of Syria on August 27.

During the fighting, 57 militias, 24 SDF troops and nine civilians, including five children, were killed, while the number of those wounded exceeds 100.

After the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was routed in 2019, the US-backed SDF retained control of the oil-rich provinces of Khaseke, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor where the United States set up nine military bases.