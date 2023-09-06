US, Albania request Ukraine-themed Security Council meeting on September 8 — source

UNITED NATIONS, September 6. /TASS/. The delegations of United States and Albania have requested to hold a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on September 8, a source in the global organization said.

Albania holds the rotating Security Council presidency this month.

"Yes, Albania and the United States have initiated a meeting," the source said.

The meeting will be devoted to the anniversary of referendums in Russia’s new regions.

A UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine is also scheduled for September 20. The event will be held at the level of delegation heads, who will participate in the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week.