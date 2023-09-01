All interested countries invited to join UNSC meeting on Ukraine — chairman

UNITED NATIONS, September 2. /TASS/. All interested countries including South Africa are invited to join the open debate of the UN Security Council on Ukraine scheduled for September 20, said Ferit Hoxha, the permanent representative of Albania, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council this month.

He said the discussions would be a good opportunity to hear everyone who wants to present their views on the issue.

He said the meeting will be attended by heads of delegations, given that the UN will hold its General Assembly High-Level Week at about the same time.