Zelensky may attend UNGA High-Level Week in September — US envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky may travel to the US to participate in the UN General Assembly High-Level Week on September 19-25, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told journalists.

"And we have heard that President Zelensky may be here," she told journalists at a briefing at UN headquarters in New York.

The High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session will kick off in New York on September 19. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead Russia’s delegation.