France's sphere of influence in Africa waning as Russia's grows — Le Figaro

PARIS, August 31. /TASS/. Russia is gaining a firmer foothold in Africa, of which the Russia-Africa summits in St. Petersburg and the BRICS summits in South Africa are examples, while a series of coups d'·tat in African countries have dealt a blow to French diplomacy, as follows from an analytical review in the daily Le Figaro.

Over the past few years, the daily says, African countries have managed to shrug off French influence and start building bridges on a global scale, in many cases, through Moscow. The daily points out that Russian President Vladimir Putin held a Russia-Africa summit last month and the recent meeting of BRICS leaders in South Africa, which decided to include six new members in the club, was a success for Russia.

"That Egypt and Ethiopia have joined BRICS encourages [other] African states to look in the same direction," Le Figaro quotes a Western foreign minister who preferred to stay anonymous as saying.

As for France, Paris has preferred to follow a hard line toward the situation in Niger: it demands the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum and refuses to recognize the rebels, recall its ambassador from Niamey or withdraw its soldiers from the country. Le Figaro points out that a month after the coup, this stance still enjoys little support if any. US President Joe Biden, who is keen to retain the American military base in Niger, sees no problem in a dialogue with the rebels.

After Niger, the events in Gabon were another blow to the influence of France, which had previously been forced to pull its military contingents out of the Central African Republic, Mali and Burkina Faso.

"In Gabon, just as in Niger or Mali, the French lack the necessary leverage to change the situation," Le Figaro’s source said.

Putin said at a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in South Africa on August 24 that the world majority is increasingly tired of Western pressure and manipulation and is ready for equitable cooperation. According to the Russian leader, the BRICS' attention is currently riveted to Africa.