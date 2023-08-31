Serbia hoping no one dares attack TurkStream gas pipeline, president says

BELGRADE, August 31. /TASS/. Belgrade is hopeful that the TurkStream gas pipeline will not come under attack because it would prove a disaster for Serbia, President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters.

"We hope that it won’t cross anyone’s mind to attack what we built and paid for in order to leave us with nothing in the winter. There is no sign that this is a possibility and I am confident that no one will dream of doing that," Vucic stressed, commenting on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s remark that an attack on the TurkStream gas pipeline would be considered an act of terrorism, triggering an immediate and tough response.

Vucic emphasized that Serbia had stockpiled about 630 mln cubic meters of gas for the next winter season at its domestic facilities and in Hungary.

Orban said in an interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson on August 30 that acts of sabotage against the South Stream pipeline similar to the Nord Stream explosions would be unacceptable. If anybody tries to do to the southern corridor what was done to the northern one, "we will consider it a reason for war, a terrorist attack, and we will immediately react," the Hungarian prime minister warned.