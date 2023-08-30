Russia indispensable to European security — Hungarian prime minister

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban believes that building the security system of Europe is possible only with the involvement of Russia, per his interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.

"My personal point is that without involving the Russians into security architecture of Europe we cannot provide safe life to the citizens of Europe," Orban said.

The Hungarian prime minister did not agree with statements that he is acting in the interests of Russia.

"Of course, I try to have rational relations with Russians especially on economy and energy," he said.

Orban also stressed that it is not the NATO alliance that is now standing against Russia but primarily Washington.

"We should clarify what is going on. The United States’ foreign policy to support the Ukrainians it is not the policy of NATO, it is the policy of the United States. That’s a big difference," he said.

The prime minister also drew attention to the fact that on the Ukrainian issue, the official positions of Hungary and NATO were aligned, as they are both against involvement in the conflict and favor a peaceful settlement. Nevertheless, some of the NATO member states are supporting Ukraine in various ways, which deters from peace.

"What NATO does is rather strange. Because if you look at the official position of NATO as an institution, as an alliance, they are exactly saying what we said: no involvement and that we should as much as we can for peace. But, at the same time, NATO says that members states of NATO should do their best to support the Ukrainians," Orban said.

Carlson’s interview with Orban was published on the top-rated American pundit’s page on the X social network (formerly Twitter).