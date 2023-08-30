Moldova terminates agreement to keep CIS interstate secrets

CHISINAU, August 30. /TASS/. Moldova has renounced a 1993 agreement that was signed by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to mutually keep interstate secrets.

The corresponding resolution will come into effect upon official publication, the government said.

"Withdrawing from the agreement will not affect the Republic of Moldova, as it exchanges information with other countries based on bilateral agreements," Alexandru Musteata, Director of Moldova’s Security and Intelligence Service, said, commenting on Chisinau’s decision.

This year, Moldova has withdrawn from more than 10 agreements signed in the CIS space. Chisinau changed its attitude to the CIS after Maia Sandu won the 2020 presidential election. The Moldovan leader has not attended a single CIS summit since she was elected president. Moldova’s harshened its rhetoric on the Commonwealth earlier this year, when Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu announced that his country would denounce a number of agreements that are not being used or are no longer relevant.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Chisinau’s policy as hypocritical as she said that although Moldova announced its intention to exit the CIS, it was in no hurry to give up the social and economic advantages of being a CIS member.