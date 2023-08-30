Military arrests several members of Gabon’s government

RABAT, August 30. /TASS/. The military officers who carried out a coup in Gabon have arrested a number of government members and members of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s team.

According to Al Jazeera, those arrested are charged with high treason.

Agence France-Presse reported that President Ali Bongo Ondimba had been taken under house arrest.

Earlier, a group of senior military officers announced on national television that they had taken power and canceled the results of the August 26 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Reuters reported that there were security, army and police officers, as well as members of the National Guard and the Presidential Guard, among the rebels.

The coup took place almost immediately after Gabon’s election authority announced that the incumbent head of state had been re-elected for a third term in office.