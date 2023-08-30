Ukraine reports damage to infrastructure in Kiev Region

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. An infrastructure facility has been damaged in the Kiev Region, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on its Telegram channel.

It did not specify which facility was damaged.

An air-raid alert was declared in Ukraine all night. The authorities of Kiev and the Kiev Region reported a series of explosions. According to Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, explosions in two districts caused fires. Eyewitnesses told TASS that loud explosions took place, in particular, in the center of Kiev. It was also "very loud" near the Kiev airport. Another eyewitness reported flashes in the village of Belogorodka of the Kiev Region.