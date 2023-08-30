West has to realize that defeating Russia is impossible — Hungarian premier

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. Claims that Ukraine has the potential to defeat Russia are "not just a misunderstanding," they are "a lie," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson.

"It’s a lie. It’s not just a misunderstanding - it’s a lie. It’s impossible. Everybody who is in politics understands the logic, the figures, the data," he said when asked whether Ukraine is winning over Russia, as certain US media outlets claim.

"What finally will count is boots on the ground, and Russia is far stronger, far numerous," the Hungarian leader continued.

Orban went on to say that, in his opinion, the West’s strategy in the conflict was poorly planned.

In his view, Russia has developed a different understanding of politics in the course of its history, and therefore the West’s expectations for a government change in Russia are totally unfounded.

He said the Russians have always prioritized "security, safety, buffer zones and geopolitical approaches." "It is legitimate to have that, because it is their history," he added. "But we have to understand that we cannot beat them, <…> it’s impossible."

"They [the Russians] will never give up, they will keep together the country and they will defend it," Orban said.