Russia records nearly 20% jump in new coronavirus cases over past week

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. New coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 19.6% in the past week, and hospitalizations increased by 3.3%, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

Thirty Russian regions recorded a rise in hospitalizations, while new cases were up across 46 regions.

According to the crisis center, as many as 3,104 recoveries were reported in the past week, which marks a 12.1% increase from the previous week. Eleven COVID-19 deaths were also recorded in the reporting period.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Russia has identified a total of 22,989,623 coronavirus cases, 22,443,780 recoveries and 399,983 fatalities.