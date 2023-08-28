Hungarian President believes conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved militarily

BUDAPEST, August 28. /TASS/. Hungary calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine because it is convinced that the conflict cannot be resolved militarily, Hungarian President Katalin Novak said in an interview with the Index online publication. She was speaking about her meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev on August 23.

Commenting on the journalist’s remark that Ukraine expects to regain lost territories through military action, and therefore Zelensky "is less committed to peace than the Hungarians," Novak said: "The Ukrainian president represents Ukrainian interests, the Hungarian president - Hungarian interests. This is how it should be."

However, Novak confirmed that she "does not see a military solution that would lead to sustainable peace [in Ukraine] in the long term."

"Therefore, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table. I expressed this strong opinion to President [Zelensky] both publicly and privately," Novak said. She added that Hungary would join international efforts to find ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

According to Index, Novak's conversation with Zelensky took place in the underground bunker of the President of Ukraine "on the minus second floor." During her stay in Kiev, the President of Hungary, along with the leaders of several other countries, took part in the Crimean Platform forum.