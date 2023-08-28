Tehran's parliament does not need to okay Iran's accession to BRICS — diplomat

DUBAI, August 28. /TASS/. The Parliament of Iran (Majlis) does not need to initiate a vote on drafting a bill in regard to the country’s accession to BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Tasnim news agency reported on Monday citing Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi.

"As far as I know there is no need for the Majlis to draft a bill regarding the country’s accession to BRICS," Tasnim quoted the Iranian diplomat as saying.

However, Nasser Kanani Chafi noted that he has no clear-cut information regarding this issue and he did not specify the details of his country’s accession to BRICS.

The BRICS group encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group held its annual summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24, 2023. The leaders of over 50 African countries participated in the summit.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced after the completion of the bloc’s 15th summit in Johannesburg on August 24 that Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia would join BRICS from January 1, 2024.