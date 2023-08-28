Macron calls for concluding more arms control agreements when Ukrainian conflict ends

PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. France considers it necessary to reach new agreements on limiting weapons that pose a threat to European territory, President Emmanuel Macron said at the annual conference of French ambassadors.

The way he sees it, the period after the conflict in Ukraine "must be accompanied by new agreements creating a framework in the field of armaments - all types of weapons and all military activity concerning Europe."

"We must have the willpower to author of the concept of and become signatories to these future agreements," Macron said.

In this regard Macron recalled his own statements made back in 2019, when he said that "Europe had become a target and not an actor in world politics" in the context of the agreements on intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles and strategic arms between Russia and the United States. He said that due to the suspension of compliance with the agreements that the European countries did not sign, Europe was caught between two fires without any chance to influence what was happening.

Macron declared his wish to "build this new world order" in which France would play the role of "a framework state in a new alliance." He called for strengthening the technological autonomy of Europe and strengthening its independence in terms of security. The French leader also assured that increased coordination among Europeans did not undermine but rather complemented and strengthened NATO. He also called for "building new partnerships over time that would include the space and digital sectors."