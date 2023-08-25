ECOWAS against rebels in Niger forming interim government

DUBAI, August 25. /TASS/. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) rejects the rebels’ attempts to form a new interim government in Niger, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray said on Friday.

"We reject the response steps taken by the leaders of the military council in Niger and their attempts to form a new government," the Al Jazeera television channel quoted him as saying.

"The military in Niger must immediately return to their barracks and play the role assigned to them by the constitution," he stressed.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels in Niger, which is a member of this organization, release Bazoum and warned about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released. Apart from that, the ECOWAS imposed tough sanctions on Niger.

According to the ActuNiger portal, on August 10, Tchiani signed a decree on forming a new interim government of 20 ministers, both military and civilian.