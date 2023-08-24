Kiev simplifies border crossing procedure for cargo trains on Ukrainian-Moldovan border

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Kiev simplified the border crossing procedure on the Moldovan-Ukrainian border for cargo trains, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Alexander Kubrakov announced on social media.

"Today, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the amendments to the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of Moldova on operation of railway transport. The amendments will make it possible to carry out transit transportation on the Etulia (Moldova) - Reni (Ukraine) - Giurgiulesti (Moldova) swath without the three-day stop in Reni," the minister said, adding that this amendment will cover trains of all types of ownership and cargo from both Moldova and Ukraine en route to Moldova’s Giurgiulesti and Romania’s Galati stations.

According to the minister, these changes "will make it possible to significantly speed up and increase railway shipments between Ukraine and Moldova and to significantly increase the export potential of the Danube cluster."

"At the same time, we focus our efforts on restoration and development of infrastructure of ports of Izmail and Reni in order to expand the cargo spectrum," the official noted.