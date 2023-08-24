BRICS members to strengthen ability to fight back future pandemics — declaration

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states have agreed to intensify efforts towards improving their collective capacity for global pandemic response, as well as strengthening the ability to fight back any such pandemics in the future collectively, according to the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We commit to intensify our efforts towards improving our collective capacity for global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, and strengthening our ability to fight back any such pandemics in the future collectively," the document reads.

In this regard, BRICS nations consider it important to continue their support to the BRICS Virtual Vaccine Research and Development Center, the declaration said. "We look forward to the holding of the High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response to be to be held on 20th September 2023 at the United Nations General Assembly and we call for an outcome that will mobilize political will and continued leadership on this matter," BRICS leaders stressed.