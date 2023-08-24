BRICS intends to expand international cooperation — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 24. /TASS/. The decision to admit new members to BRICS demonstrates the group’s intention to expand international cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping told a news conference following the BRICS summit on Thursday.

"This step [BRICS enlargement] demonstrates the BRICS countries' determination to expand interaction with the developing countries and expand international cooperation," the Chinese leader said.

Xi added that the BRICS enlargement showed the developing countries' interest in cooperation with that organization.

The leaders of the BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - adopted the Johannesburg Declaration following the 15th summit of the quintet. It was presented following a meeting of the leaders of the member-countries in South Africa. Six new countries joined the association. As of January 1, 2024, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia will join the group.

By the next meeting in 2024, the member-countries' financial institutions will draft proposals for using national currencies and common payment instruments.