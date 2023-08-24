BRICS countries support peaceful resolution of conflicts via dialogue — Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) are concerned over current conflicts worldwide and support a peaceful settlement via dialogue, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the conclusion of the 15th BRICS Summit.

"We are concerned about ongoing conflicts in many parts of the world. We stress our commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes through dialogue and inclusive consultation," he said.

Earlier, Ramaphosa asserted that "BRICS members will continue to be supportive of various efforts to bring [the Ukrainian] conflict to an end through dialogue, mediation and negotiation." According to him, diplomacy, negotiations and commitment to the UN Charter are essential in settling international conflicts.

The BRICS summit is taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 22-24 and is the largest gathering of Global South heads of state and government in recent years. Its guests include the leaders of 54 African countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is onsite representing Russia in person.