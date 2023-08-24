BRICS views UN as cornerstone of international system — declaration

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member countries consider the United Nations to be the cornerstone of the international system, according to the declaration of the 15th BRICS summit that has just been concluded in South Africa.

"We reiterate our commitment to inclusive multilateralism and upholding international law <…>. The United Nations (UN) [is viewed] as its indispensable cornerstone, and [plays] the central role <…> in an international system in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain peace and security, advance sustainable development," reads the Johannesburg II Declaration.

BRICS countries also said in the document that they would cooperate to ensure "the promotion and protection of democracy and human rights" and that their interaction was based on the spirit of "solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality."

The BRICS summit is taking place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. South Africa serves as the rotating chair of the BRICS group this year. Participants in the summit agreed to welcome Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as new members starting from January 1, 2024.