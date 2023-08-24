Membership of six new BRICS members to begin Jan 1, 2024 — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The membership of the newly-admitted six BRICS countries - Argentina, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Ethiopia - will begin on January 1, 2024, in other words, from the first day of the Russian presidency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told TASS.

"The decision has been taken now. Their full participation will begin from January 1, 2024, the first day of the Russian presidency," she said.

Earlier, the expansion of BRICS was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following the 15th summit of the organization, which took in Johannesburg on August 22-24.