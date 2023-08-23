Venezuelan foreign minister arrives in South Africa to participate in BRICS summit

CARACAS, August 24. /TASS/. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto arrived in South Africa, leading his country’s delegation to the summit of the BRICS group of nations.

"Yvan Gil Pinto arrived in South Africa’s capital Pretoria on Wednesday to participate in the 15th BRICS summit, which began in Johannesburg on August 22," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly expressed his determination to make the country a member of this important group, that is why he submitted his membership bid recently."

The summit if BRICS, which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is being held in South Africa's Johannesburg on August 22-24. South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said the leaders had eventually come to terms about accepting new members and approved a document specifying membership’s principles, requirements and procedure. Earlier, 22 countries applied to join the group.