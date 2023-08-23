Fate of Georgia’s Saakashvili awaits Zelensky, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The fate of ex-Georgian leader Mikhail Saakashvili awaits Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, as the West used Saakashvili for its own purposes and now he is in prison, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an article for website aif.ru dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the events of 2008.

He pointed out that the West "made a special bet" on Zelensky. "It is quite obvious that the current American protege is destined for the same unenviable fate as his predecessor in Tbilisi," Medvedev said, emphasizing that "there are doubts that the head of 'Country 404' [a euphemism for Ukraine - TASS] will even live to see the inside of a prison cell."

In addition, the deputy head of the Security Council said that, "there are no guarantees that the West will not hold a contest for the most worthless, controllable and untalented politician so as to make him its new puppet somewhere in the ruins of Ukraine or elsewhere close to Russia's borders," and that "the programmed puppet will not unleash another 'regional conflict.'" "Under the same slogans as in Georgia 15 years ago, as in Ukraine these days, as has happened many times in many countries on different continents at the instigation of the USA," Medvedev concluded.