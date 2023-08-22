BRICS’ credibility growing as world not willing to live by G7 dogma — Brazilian adviser

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 22. /TASS/. The growing interest to cooperate with BRICS (an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) demonstrated by developing countries shows its increasing clout and reveals a reluctance to live under the dictation of economically developed countries, Brazilian Special Advisor for International Affairs and former Foreign and Defense Minister Celso Amorim said.

"I think that this summit clearly shows this. The interest in expansion, countries which want to be BRICS partners or participants indicate that the association is a real force in the world and that the world cannot remain the way the Group of Seven wants it to be any longer," the press service of the Brazilian leader quoted him as saying.

According to Amorim, the scale of the event, which, along with the leaders of its five members, is being attended by representatives from more than 40 states and organizations, proves that the current geopolitical situation is not limited solely to the confrontation between the United States and China and that there is room for different players in the international arena.

"This is a global endeavor. First of all, this BRICS summit and the hype around it confirm that the world is much more complicated," the Brazilian diplomat noted.

The 15th BRICS summit is being held between August 22 and 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. With the leaders of 54 African nations invited, this will be the biggest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit via a video link. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in South Africa in person. According to the Kremlin press service, the summit is expected to be documented by a declaration committing to paper the leaders’ agreements.