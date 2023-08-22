Brazilian president blasts 'green neocolonialism' of developed countries

JOHANNESBURG, August 22. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slammed developed countries, saying they advance their own trade interests by pushing for measures to prevent climate change.

"We do not accept green neocolonialism, which builds discriminatory trade barriers under the guise of protecting the environment," he said at a meeting of the Business Council of BRICS, a group that brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

He said the five BRICS members provide a mechanism for fairer and more predictable foreign trade.