No one can topple Putin at this point, Belarusian president says

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. No one can topple Russian leader Vladimir Putin at this point, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, posted on her YouTube channel.

"Well, let them try. If the existing problems aren’t enough for them, they will face more problems. No one will topple Putin at this point," he noted, commenting on a popular belief in Ukraine that Moscow’s special military operation would end once there was a leader change in Russia.

When commenting on the allegation that a recent mutiny by the Wagner Private Military Company weakened Putin, Lukashenko said that it was complete nonsense. "Recent developments have taught everyone a lot, including Putin. He’s not the man he used to be. He is now wiser and smarter. If someone thinks that the mutiny weakened Putin, it’s complete nonsense. Our adversaries should be aware of that," the Belarusian president stressed.