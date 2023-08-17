Belarusian president highlights need to start talks on Ukraine without preconditions

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Any potential talks on Ukraine should begin without preconditions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko, posted on her YouTube channel.

"Talks should begin without preconditions. I believe that it is a classic principle of diplomacy. There is a need to sit at the negotiating table and discuss everything, including Crimea, Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk and Lugansk. Everything needs to be discussed. So we sit and develop an agenda," he pointed out.

According to Lukashenko, Russia will never return Crimea and its new regions to Ukraine but unlike Kiev, Moscow is open to discussing any issues. "However, you (Ukraine - TASS) are being pushed by the Americans and aren’t ready (for talks - TASS). You don’t understand that there is nothing more valuable than a human life. Military activities claim the lives of 1,500 of your troops every day," Lukashenko stressed.