China against UNSC discussing human rights in North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, August 17. /TASS/. China thinks that the UN Security Council is not an appropriate venue to discuss the situation with human rights in North Korea, Geng Shuang, Chinese deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said at a session of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"China is against discussing the subject of human rights at the Security Council. According to the UN Charter, the Council’s main responsibility is in maintaining international peace and security and not in discussing human rights. Human rights issues do not threaten peace and security, including in the DPRK," he said.

A session of the UN Security Council on human rights in North Korea is being held at the initiative of the US.