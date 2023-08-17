Taliban government launches operation against resistance forces in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Supporters of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in Afghanistan have launched a military operation against the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) in Badakhshan Province in the country’s northeast, the Hasht-e Subh newspaper said citing sources.

According to them, the operation was launched on August 12. Currently, at least 800 Taliban fighters have been deployed to the province’s central part. As a result of recent clashes, the Taliban killed at least three and captured two NRF supporters. NRF representatives have not yet commented on this information.

The newspaper notes that over recent weeks, the number of attacks on the Taliban by the resistance fighters has increased.

The Taliban mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country in the spring of 2021. On August 15, 2021, Taliban forces swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance. Some Afghan politicians who disagreed with the radicals organized resistance in the northeastern part of the country.