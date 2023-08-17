Minsk, Beijing share fully aligned vision of world order, Lukashenko says

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Belarus and China’s shared vision of the world order is in complete alignment, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated during a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu.

"The fundamental ideas that China and Belarus share regarding the current state of the world and the promising world order of the future are in complete congruence and alignment. We have been demonstrating this for the past thirty years," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the BelTA news agency. "We are strong advocates for a multipolar world, and absolute adherents of the territorial integrity and unity of the borders and territories established in the [immediate] aftermath of the Second World War," he added. According to him, Belarus also supports non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries. "In other words, the entire spectrum on which China's foreign policy activities are based is also inherent in our leadership," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader noted that Minsk has always supported Beijing in all of its endeavors. "You should know that for more than 30 years, we have consistently supported China in all of its endeavors because we consider China's domestic and foreign policies to be completely fair, and aimed at the peaceful resolution of any disputes or conflicts," Lukashenko emphasized.

According to the Belarusian president, he has developed a strong, friendly relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "I greatly respect my friend. We have known each other for a long time. I kindly ask you to convey the warmest and kindest wishes of the Belarusian people to him and his family for everything that China has done for Belarus recently," he said. Lukashenko also asked to convey kind wishes to the Chinese leader’s spouse, Peng Liyuan.

In turn, Li conveyed best wishes and warm greetings to Lukashenko on behalf of the president of China. "Allow me to express sincere and profound respect for your significant contribution to ensuring peace and development worldwide," the Chinese defense chief said. He recalled that early this year Lukashenko made a state visit to China, during which the heads of states reached important agreements on strengthening bilateral cooperation, including in the military sphere. "The purpose of my visit to Belarus is to implement these important agreements at the head-of-state level and further strengthen bilateral military cooperation," Li stated.

Chinese Minister of National Defense, State Councilor and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General Li Shangfu is paying a three-day visit to Belarus to discuss pressing issues concerning bilateral military cooperation. The military ties between the two countries are based on an agreement signed by the Belarusian and Chinese defense ministries in May 2010.