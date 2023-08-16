Yerevan refutes Baku’s claim of armed sabotage attempt

YEREVAN, August 16. /TASS/. The Armenian Defense Ministry has branded as misinformation a statement by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan on a sabotage attempt by Armenia’s armed forces in the eastern sector of the border between the two countries.

"The statement issued by the MoD of Azerbaijan as if the units of the RA Armed Forces fired against the Azerbaijani combat outposts located in the eastern part of the border on August 15, at around 6:05 p.m., is another disinformation," its statement said.

The military agency reiterated that, according to preliminary data, one of the reserve servicemen who participated in a training mission had left his combat position. "A possible version and all the circumstances of the reservist appearing on the Azerbaijani side are being investigated," the ministry added.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement about preventing an infiltration attempt by an Armenian sabotage and reconnaissance group. According to it, the attempt was thwarted while one of the servicemen was detained. No information on his identity was given.