Brazil, Belarus trying to find possibilities for talks on Ukrainian settlement — diplomat

MINSK, August 13. /TASS/. Brazil, Belarus and other countries are trying to find possibilities for launching talks on the Ukrainian settlement, but no readiness for them is observed, Brazilian Ambassador to Minsk Bernard Jorg Leopold de Garcia Klingl said on Sunday.

"As for the Ukrainian crisis, the parties to the conflict must sit down at the negotiating table and reach a consensus. So far, of course, no such readiness is seen. But many countries of the world, not only Brazil and Belarus, are working to open up a possibility for peace talks. Now, its is very important to stabilize the situation both in the European region and in the world," he said in an interview with the ONT television channel.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been saying that Russia is guarantor of lasting peace in the world. He came out with an initiative to work out a new international format to facilitate a dialogue between Moscow and Kiev. He also said that if necessary he would be ready to act as a go-between during direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. Kiev, in turn, invited Brasilia to join cooperation under Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace formula." Earlier, Brazil and other developing countries did not support this initiative.

Brazilian Special Advisor for International Affairs Celso Amorim took part in a meeting on Ukraine that was held in Copenhagen on June 24. During the meeting, Western nations called on the international community to rally against Moscow in the current conflict.

Apart from that, Brazil took part in the consultations in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on August 5-6. According to the DPA news agency, initially it was planned to discuss only Zelensky’s peace plan, but another peace initiative was advanced by Saudi Arabia and a number of other states.