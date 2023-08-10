Taiwan urges Beijing not to escalate tensions over senior official’s transit through US

HONG KONG, August 10. /TASS/. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry has said China has no reason to react sharply to the upcoming transit of the island's deputy chief executive, Lai Ching-te, through the US on his way to Paraguay, Radio Taiwan International has said.

The island's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that such transit stops are normal practice and China had no reason to react sharply or escalate the situation, the radio station reported.

According to Taiwan's spokesperson Liu Yongjian, if China used this opportunity to act provocatively, it could undermine the status quo of regional peace and stability.

Taiwan's deputy head Lai Ching-te will visit Paraguay from August 12 to 18, where he will attend the inauguration of the country's president-elect Santiago Pena on August 15. On the way, he will make transit stops in the United States - in New York (August 12-13) and San Francisco (August 16-17). Information about possible meetings with US officials during the transit has not been disclosed yet. However, Taiwan's deputy foreign policy chief, Yui Tah-ray denied that Lai Ching-te might visit Washington or its suburb Arlington, where the American Institute in Taiwan is headquartered (its office on the island de facto serves as the US embassy).

On Thursday of last week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing strongly opposed Lai Ching-te's transit trip through the United States. The Chinese authorities also called on the US to respect the "One China" principle.

Situation around Taiwan

Tensions in the region seriously escalated after the August 2-3, 2022 visit to Taipei by then Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Since August of that year, China's People's Liberation Army has regularly sent its ships and aircraft to the Taiwan area. Following Pelosi, several delegations of US lawmakers and governors visited the island. Beijing considers such visits as provocative and interference in China's internal affairs and support for Taiwanese separatists.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.