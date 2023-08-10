India's MPs refuse to back vote of no confidence in government

NEW DELHI, August 10. /TASS/. Deputies of the lower house of the Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) voted on Thursday against a motion of no confidence in the government, which was initiated by the opposition because of the authorities' alleged inaction to resolve inter-ethnic unrest in the northeastern state of Manipur.

The parliament session was broadcast live by local TV channels. "The motion of no confidence in the government was not supported during the vote," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

The result of the vote was expected since the ruling People's Democratic Alliance led by the Indian People's Party has 366 of the 539 seats in the House. The I.N.D.I.A. (Indian national developmental inclusive alliance) opposition bloc has just 143 seats.