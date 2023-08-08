Niger’s elite troops start moving towards capital city’s airport — Al Arabiya

CAIRO, August 8. /TASS/. Elite units of the Nigerian army have begun advancing to the airport of the capital city Niamey, the Al Arabiya TV channel reports.

According to the broadcaster, the elite units of Niger’s army "are advancing towards the presidential palace and the airport". The channel does not mention the strength of the units heading towards these facilities or their intentions.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of national borders, the introduction of a curfew and the suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP) was formed to govern the country and was headed by General Abdurahmane Tchiani, the commander of the presidential guard.