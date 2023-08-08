Ukrainian presidential office moves to clarify provisions of its 'peace formula'

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has released a document titled "Ukraine’s Peace Formula Philosophy," which clarifies each of the ten points of Kiev’s initiative to resolve the conflict.

In particular, the document touches upon the need to ensure food security, suggesting that this should be done through the unhindered export of Ukrainian agricultural products via Black Sea ports and the implementation of the EU Solidarity Lanes initiative aimed at creating railway, road and river routes to export grain to Europe. The plan also includes measures to restore Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

There is a special focus on issues related to the "restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity" and security guarantees. Kiev officials point out that they should include "a legally binding international law" and Ukraine’s "own defense capabilities."

"We are currently conducting exploratory work on President Vladimir Zelensky’s peace formula," Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrey Yermak wrote on Telegram, commenting on the document. "I explained the reasoning behind each provision of the formula that we discussed with our partners in Jeddah," he added.

Zelensky first put forward his "peace plan" in a video link address to a G20 summit last November. Since then, Kiev has been actively promoting the initiative, refusing to discuss settlement options presented by third parties and rejecting mediation offers. In particular, this was the goal of the June 24 consultations in the Danish capital of Copenhagen and the August 5-6 meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Russia wasn’t invited to either of the events.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted earlier that Zelensky’s so-called peace plan was in fact another US-created manual on how to fuel the conflict in Europe. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, stressed that Zelensky was making statements about a peaceful solution without taking the actual situation into account.