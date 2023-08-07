Jeddah meeting shows shift in global attitude toward situation in Ukraine — Russian MP

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 7. /TASS/. The outcome of the Jeddah meeting on a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict has demonstrated that the attitude to the situation around Ukraine in the world is becoming more realistic, a senior Russian lawmaker and party leader said on Monday.

"It should be noted that concerning the situation in Ukraine, common sense is prevailing in various countries. This trend is past the point of no return. And this ‘loose’ gathering in Jeddah demonstrated this. Such attempts will only be more miserable in the future," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told a conference of the party’s branches in new Russian regions.

According to Slutsky, attempts to present Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called peace plan at the meeting in Jeddah revealed "the collective West’s intention to project its anti-Russian agenda onto the global South region." "This attempt turned into a complete fiasco in Jeddah," he stressed.

He noted that it had been clear "already at the stage of preparations" that the Jeddah meeting would yield no settlement plan.

Kiev announced its "peace plan" in November 2022. The ten-point plan, in particular, provides for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the exchange of prisoners under the all-for-all formula, and guarantees of nuclear, food, and energy security.

Consultations on Ukraine, involving delegates from more than 30 world countries, were held in the Saudi city of Jeddah on August 5 and 6. Russia was not invited to take part. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ukrainian delegates exerted no pressure on other delegations to push through their "peace plan." Meanwhile, according to the DPA news agency, Saudi Arabia and a number of other countries advanced their own peace plan for Ukraine envisaging a ceasefire, prisoner exchange, the preservation of Ukraine’s integrity, and the beginning of UN-brokered peace talks.