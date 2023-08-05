Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah hosting Ukraine talks

DUBAI, August 5. /TASS/. The talks seeking peace solutions to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine kicked off in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Saturday, bringing together delegations from a number of countries, the Saudi television channel Al Ekhbariya reported.

National security advisers of the countries invited to the talks started their working meeting at about 4:00 p.m. local time. The television channel said that the participants are expected to exchange views in order to "bring the points of view closer and work out how to resolve the Ukrainian-Russian crisis."

On August 5-6, the negotiations looking for peace solutions to the Ukraine conflict are held in Jeddah. The meeting is attended by representatives of more than 30 countries, including Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, China, the United States, Turkey, South Africa, as well as EU members. Russia was not invited.

On Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported that the countries participating in the talks will mainly be represented by their national security advisers. According to the statement published by the news agency, the Saudi government hopes that the planned talks will help find peaceful solutions to the conflict.