Trump’s press service slams Capitol unrest charges as 2024 election meddling

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. The charges pressed against former US President Donald Trump in connection with the January 6, 2021 unrest on the Capitol Hill was the incumbent administration’s attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, the press service of Trump’s campaign headquarters said.

"This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the [US President Joe] Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins," the statement says.

Earlier, CNN reported that the federal grand jury supported an indictment against the former president in connection with the 2021 unrest in the US Congress.