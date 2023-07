MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Blasts were heard in downtown Dnepr (former Dnepropetrovsk) on Friday evening, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maxim Buzhansky said.

"Dnepr, explosions. The sound is very loud in the center," the legislator blogged on his Telegram channel.

No other details have been available for now. Local authorities have not commented on the situation. The incident occurred before an air raid alert was issued in the region at 8:33 p.m. Moscow time.