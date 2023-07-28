Putin ready for dialogue on Ukraine, Kiev needs persuasion — African Union chief

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demonstrated his readiness to engage in dialogue on Ukraine and now Kiev needs a nudge in the right direction, said President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, who also chairs the African Union.

"President Putin showed us that he was ready to engage in dialogue and search for a solution, and now we need to persuade the other party. I hope that we will succeed," Assoumani said following the Russia-Africa Summit.

"We pointed out and realized once again that this can eventually be done. We are acting as mediators and we will talk with both parties. I hope that we will achieve positive results," he pointed out. "We need to ensure a ceasefire because war is always something unpredictable, and the longer it lasts the more unpredictable it becomes," Assoumani stressed.

The Comoros is a member of Africa’s peace mission on Ukraine. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Vladimir Putin would hold a meeting with African leaders on July 28 to discuss the Ukraine issue.